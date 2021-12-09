Civilian killings at Oting misuse of AFSPA: Nagaland CM

Civilian killings at Oting village was a misuse of AFSPA, says Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio

Rio also urged people to remain strong and courageous, and appealed to them to not retaliate

Sumir Karmakar
Sumir Karmakar, DHNS, Guwahati,
  • Dec 09 2021, 21:36 ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2021, 22:31 ist
Chief Minister of Nagaland places a wreath on a coffin during a mass funeral of civilians who were mistakenly killed by security forces, in Mon district. Credit: Reuters Photo

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Thursday said the killing of civilians by security forces at Oting village in Mon district was a misuse and abuse of the controversial Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (AFSPA), and it was a violation of human rights. 

"The AFSPA is violative of human rights and Naga people have opposed it for decades," Rio said while paying tribute to the victims of Oting village at a programme organised at the Capital Cultural Hall in state capital, Kohima.

Rio also urged people to remain strong and courageous, and appealed to them to not retaliate.

"It is the time to defeat violence with non-violence and so we must stay away from violence and show the nation that AFSPA is not needed. The society cannot allow any force to derail the hard-earned peace process. The country and rest of the world will not only understand the Nagas' story but also the want for lasting peace," he said. 

Peace talks with insurgent groups in Nagaland to end decades-long conflict is underway since 1997. 

Security forces gunned down 13 civilians at Oting village on December 4, while a protester died in firing by Assam Rifles personnel during a protest in Mon next day. 

Rio had earlier demanded that the AFSPA that gives security forces "sweeping power" to deal with insurgency should be repealed and a democratic country like India should have no place for such a "draconian" law. The state also decided to write to the Centre seeking repeal of AFSPA. 

Former Chief Minister, TR Zeliang called for repeal of AFSPA stating that it brought only pain and suffering to the people.

He said that no amount of reason can justify the killing of innocent civilians and urged the government to leave no stones unturned to bring the perpetrators to justice.

"When the Nagas are anticipating the final breakthrough in the Indo-Naga political issue, the Oting incident had come as a rude shock," he said.

Tributes through musical performances were paid by Kewhira Strings Quartet, Nagaland Conservatory of Music Choir, Sanctuary Choir, Union Baptist Church, Chubatola Imsong, TaliAngh and friends, Konyak Youths (East Story), Bozio Nienu and Ameü ÜsouZao Choir. 

