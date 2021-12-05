Civilian killings: Internet suspended in Nagaland's Mon

Civilian killings: Internet, SMS services suspended in Mon district of Nagaland

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio promised a high-level probe into the incident and appealed to all sections of the society to maintain peace

DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 05 2021, 14:29 ist
  • updated: Dec 05 2021, 14:36 ist
Angry villagers burn vehicles belonging to security personnel after 13 civilians were killed by the security forces from Assam Rifles in an anti-insurgency operations, at Oting village under Mon district of Nagaland, Saturday night, Dec. 4, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

Mobile internet and SMS services have been snapped in Mon district of Nagaland, following a counter-insurgency operation in which 13 civilians were killed by the security forces on Saturday night.

Ordering a Court of Inquiry into the incident, Army said that one of its personnel was also killed and several others were seriously injured. It said that the incident and its aftermath is "deeply regretted" and the unfortunate loss of lives is being investigated at the highest level.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio promised a high-level probe into the incident and appealed to all sections of the society to maintain peace.

The incident took place between Oting and Tiru villages when some daily-wage labourers were returning home in a pick-up van from a coal mine on Saturday evening, the police said.

The vehicle was allegedly fired upon by Army personnel, who were conducting an operation in the area after receiving inputs on the movement of militants of Yung Aung faction of proscribed outfit NSCN (K).

(With inputs from PTI)

Nagaland
insurgency
Internet
SMS
Army
Police
India News

