Class 10 kid allegedly beaten to death by classmates

Class 10 student allegedly beaten to death by classmates at Jharkhand school

The father of the boy alleged that some students have been beating up his son regularly over the last few days

PTI
PTI, Dhanbad,
  • Mar 23 2022, 22:43 ist
  • updated: Mar 23 2022, 22:43 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A class 10 student of a private school in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district was allegedly beaten to death in the classroom by his classmates on Wednesday, police said.

The father of the 15-year-old boy said he received a call from the principal of the school in the morning, stating that his son had fallen sick.

"When I reached the school I found him unconscious. I immediately took him to Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared him dead," he said.

CCTV footage showed that three students were beating up the boy around 10:23 am, police said.

All three students involved in the incident have been identified, they said.

The principal of the school who initially told the press that the student fell in the classroom while changing his seat and got injured, refused to speak after police reviewed the CCTV footage.

Police said a thorough investigation is underway in the case that triggered tension among the students, parents and teachers of the well-known English medium school in Sindri.

The father of the boy alleged that some students have been beating up his son regularly over the last few days.

"It is murder and action should be taken against the students involved," he said.

The deceased boy's family hails from Odisha and his father is a senior officer at a cement factory in Sindri.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Jharkhand
India News
abuse

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ukraine's biggest zoo caught in the crossfire

Ukraine's biggest zoo caught in the crossfire

Is mystery yacht in Tuscany Putin's pleasure boat?

Is mystery yacht in Tuscany Putin's pleasure boat?

Fleeing hunger, SL Tamils recount tales of crisis

Fleeing hunger, SL Tamils recount tales of crisis

'What did we do wrong?' Afghan school girls forced home

'What did we do wrong?' Afghan school girls forced home

Dhoni's CSK unveil new-look jersey for IPL-15

Dhoni's CSK unveil new-look jersey for IPL-15

Hindu US airman gets nod to wear tilak in uniform

Hindu US airman gets nod to wear tilak in uniform

Xi, Putin and Trump: The strongmen follies

Xi, Putin and Trump: The strongmen follies

 