Class 12 student shot dead in Manipur, locals block highway

A Class 12 student in Manipur's Kangpokpi district was shot dead by an unidentified miscreant in front of his house late Saturday.

Two miscreants came on a motorcycle and one of them shot at Seigunlal Misao, a student of Damdei Christian College at around 8.30 pm, police said. The student, aged 17, succumbed to injuries on the spot.

The incident angered locals, who blocked the NH-39 demanding immediate arrest of those behind the murder.

Police said efforts were under way to nab the miscreants.

The youth was killed amid his class 12 examination conducted by Manipur state board.

The incident took place on a day the Centre decided to lift the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act from areas under 19 police stations in Manipur. The disturbed areas tag would be lifted from those areas from April 1.