CM Mamata Banerjee targets BJP for 'misusing' the Constitution

Banerjee paid her tribute to all its members who gave shape to the country's Constitution

  • Dec 09 2020, 16:27 ist
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI Photo

Hitting out at the BJP without naming it, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday alleged that a political party was misusing the Constitution and urged everyone to pray together to save it as well as the country.

Referring to the Constituent Assembly meeting for the first time on this day in 1946, Banerjee paid her tribute to all its members who gave shape to the country's Constitution.

"On this day in 1946, the Constituent Assembly met for the first time. Tribute to all members of Constituent Assembly who gave shape to India's Constitution. These days, 'A' political party is misusing the Constitution. Let us pray together to save our Constitution. Save our India," Banerjee tweeted.

On this day in 1946, the Constituent Assembly had met for the first time in New Delhi in the Constitution Hall, now known as the Central Hall of Parliament. 

