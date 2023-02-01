CM Soren questions returning of domicile bill by Guv

Soren also said feudalistic forces have been "exploiting” adivasis and 'accusing us that whatever we do is unconstitutional'

PTI
PTI, Jamshedpur,
  • Feb 01 2023, 10:08 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2023, 10:08 ist
Hemant Soren. Credit: PTI Photo

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has questioned the returning of a bill by Governor Ramesh Bais, which sought to use 1932 land records to determine the domicile status of people in the state.

Soren asserted that his government had framed the ‘Khatiyan’ or land records-based legislation to provide employment to local residents on priority basis in class 3 and 4 grade (clerical, semi-skilled and unskilled) jobs.

"However, unfortunately, the governor of the state returned the bill," Soren said on Tuesday, while addressing a public meeting during his ongoing second phase of `Khatiyan Johar Yatra', at Gopal Maidan here.

Also Read | Jharkhand Governor returns bill proposing to use 1932 land records to determine 'locals'

Attacking the BJP without naming it, Soren said feudalistic forces have been "exploiting” adivasis and “accusing us that whatever we do is unconstitutional”.

The CM, who mostly spoke in Santali language, said, "We urged the central government to approve the bill if it fell within its jurisdiction, because 3.25 crore people of the state who possess the ‘Khatiyan’ (land survey record) are Jharkhandi.

"When we demanded a separate Jharkhand state, they termed it unconstitutional and after we achieved separate statehood, they said how can we (tribals) form a government, and when we formed the government, they doubted whether we can run it.”

Hinting at the saffron party, Soren said it was “playing tricks” to pull down the state government.

“They even engaged central agencies such as the ED and CBI to mount pressure because they believe adivasis, dalits are fools… Yes, I know our society is backward, but it is not that you can fool us all the time and get away,” he said.

