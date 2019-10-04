Coal India offers high-end pumps for Patna deluge

Torrential rain between September 27 and 30 has created a flood-like situation in 15 districts of Bihar, including the state capital. PTI photo

Coal India Ltd (CIL) has rushed four heavy-duty pumps to drain out water from low-lying inundated residential areas of Patna, a company official said on Friday.

Two pumps with a pumping capacity of 1,000 gallons per minute and two others with a pumping capacity of 5,000 gallons per minute have been sent to the Bihar capital for the dewatering work, he said.

Torrential rain between September 27 and 30 has created a flood-like situation in 15 districts of Bihar, including the state capital.

At least 73 people were killed in rain-related incidents during the period, authorities had said in Patna on Thursday.

"We have rushed four powerful pumps, which have started draining out water from the low-lying inundated residential areas of Rajendra Nagar, TV Tower and Pataliputra colony of Patna," the CIL spokesperson said.

