Combing operation to begin in Manipur for weapons snatched during riot

The security forces including the Army will begin a combing operation from Friday in order to recover the weapons, which were snatched by miscreants during the riot since May 3.

The combing operation was ordered as repeated appeals by the Centre as well as the Manipur government for surrender of the weapons did not yield any response. "Today I want to make an appeal to everyone to surrender the weapons to police and other security agencies. A combing operation will be launched tomorrow and those caught with such weapons will face legal action," Home Minister Amit Shah told reporters at Imphal on Thursday.

Shah was in Manipur since Monday evening and held talks with leaders of both Meitei and Kuki communities in order to restore peace and bridge the distrust that pushed the Northeastern state into a turmoil. At least 75 people have died and over 35,000 others rendered homeless due to the riot involving sections of Meitei and the Kuki communities. Organisations of both the communities alleged involvement of insurgent groups (belonging to both Meitei and the Kuki) in the violence.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh had earlier said that 1,014 weapons and over 7,500 ammunition were snatched from police stations and battalions camps during the riot. But more than half of those weapons have not yet been returned or surrendered. Sources said the number of missing weapons could be more.

The army and other security agencies controlled the riot but the missing weapons have become a concern for the security agencies as well as those living in the relief camps. They fear that the militants might use such weapons if the villagers go back to their homes. Biren Singh earlier had made appeals for surrender of such weapons several times. He had even made an offer that the government would not take legal action against those surrendering such weapons.