Commission for backward classes in Odisha begins ops

Commission for backward classes in Odisha begins operations

The Odisha State Commission for Backward Classes (OSCBC) said the state government will take a decision on reserving seats for the OBC category based on a survey

PTI
PTI, Bhubaneswar,
  • Jan 03 2021, 13:21 ist
  • updated: Jan 03 2021, 13:41 ist
Senior BJP leader and Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, in a recent letter to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, had urged the state government to reserve seats for students belonging to the OBC category and the Socially and Economically Backward Classes (SEBCs). Credit: PTI File Photo

The Odisha State Commission for Backward Classes (OSCBC) will soon conduct a survey to understand the socio-economic condition of people belonging to this category and take steps for their welfare, a senior official said.

The OSCBC, which started operations on Saturday, said the state government will take a decision on reserving seats for the OBC category in due course of time.

Immediately after assuming office, Chairperson of the Commission Justice (Retired) Raghunath Biswal said a database of Other Backward Classes (OBC) in the state will be prepared soon.

"The left-out eligible ones will be included in the list while those found socially and economically developed would be excluded," he said.

Senior BJP leader and Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, in a recent letter to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, had urged the state government to reserve seats for students belonging to the OBC category and the Socially and Economically Backward Classes (SEBCs).

Pradhan said the two communities constitute a considerable portion of the population in Odisha, and have been historically deprived of the opportunities in the field of education and employment.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Odisha
backward classes
Reservation

What's Brewing

131 films to be screened at 26th Kolkata film festival

131 films to be screened at 26th Kolkata film festival

Did you know Aurangabad was called Khadki, Fatehnagar?

Did you know Aurangabad was called Khadki, Fatehnagar?

A continent where the dead are not counted

A continent where the dead are not counted

The good, the bad & the inadequate

The good, the bad & the inadequate

Covid-19 has set back SDG 2030 ambitions

Covid-19 has set back SDG 2030 ambitions

How I met the spy who went out into the cold

How I met the spy who went out into the cold

A new strain of drug-resistant malaria hits Africa

A new strain of drug-resistant malaria hits Africa

 