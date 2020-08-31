Complete lockdown in West Bengal on September 7, 11 and 12

Complete lockdown in West Bengal on Sept 7, 11 and 12

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Aug 31 2020, 17:43 ist
  • updated: Aug 31 2020, 17:43 ist
People cross a deserted intersection during a day-long state-imposed lockdown as a preventive measure against the surge in Covid-19 cases, in Kolkata. Credit: AFP Photo

Complete lockdown will be imposed across West Bengal on September 7, 11 and 12 to contain the spread of Covid-19, Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said on Monday.

The state government had earlier announced these dates for complete lockdown in September, but the Centre, in its Unlock 4 guidelines issued recently, had made it clear that states cannot enforce local lockdown without prior consultation.

The order issued by Sinha also said lockdown will be extended in containment zones in West Bengal till September 30.

Schools, colleges, cinema halls, swimming pools and parks will remain closed till the end of September, it said.

However, in addition to the relaxations permitted outside the containment zones, operations of Metro Rail in a graded manner from September 8 would be allowed, the order said. 

