Complete lockdown two days a week in West Bengal; community transmission in some areas

West Bengal government on Monday announced that a complete lockdown will be imposed across the state two days a week as community transmission has taken place in some areas of the state. The decision was announced after high level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Speaking to journalists at the state Secretariat, Home Secretary Alapon Bandyopadhyay said that the decision was taken following extensive consultation with public health experts, doctors and police.

“Complete hault for two days every week in the manner of complete lockdown across the state will be ensured to break the chain of transmission. In the current week it will be enforced on Thursday and Saturday,” said Bandyopadhyay. AS for the next week he said one date will be Wednesday and the second one will be decided during the review meeting on next Monday.

He also said that all offices, transport and other non-essential activities will be stopped on the days of complete lockdown.

As for the ongoing strict lockdown in containment zones in Bengal, the Home Secretary said that it will continue as per earlier government order.

The development comes at a time when the state has been recording more than 2,000 Covid-19 cases per days for two consecutive days.