Confusion prevails over West Bengal BJP’s Durga Puja celebrations

The Bengal BJP leadership were left red faced over the issue of the saffron party organising its own Durga Puja in Kolkata as state BJP president Dilip Ghosh said that his party was not organising any Durga Puja.

Speaking to journalists recently, Ghosh said that organising Durga Puja was not the party’s work. “Has anyone (from state BJP) said that we will organise Durga Puja? We will only organise a cultural event on October 22 to reach out to the people,” said Ghosh.

He also said that the state unit has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the people of the state on that occasion.

“I am not aware that our party will organise Durga Puja. A morcha or cell of the state party may organise the puja,” said Ghosh.

Earlier a section of state BJP leaders had said that the state unit will organise a Durga Puja at Salt Lake on the eastern fringes of the city. They also said that the puja would be held at an auditorium in Salt Lake owned the Centre to avoid any potential obstruction by the Trinamool Congress.

Last year, the state BJP tried to wrest control of several bog ticket Durga Puja in Kolkata from the Trinamool Congress but the effort turned out to be futile.