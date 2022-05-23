Congress appoints Sarat Pattanayak as new Odisha unit president

Cong appoints Sarat Pattanayak as new Odisha unit prez

Assembly elections in Odisha are due before June 2024 as the term of the current assembly ends on June 24, 2024

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 23 2022, 17:40 ist
  • updated: May 23 2022, 17:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: Getty Images

The Congress on Monday appointed Sarat Pattanayak as the new president of its Odisha unit, replacing Niranjan Patnaik with immediate effect.

An official communication from the party said, "Congress president has appointed Sarat Pattanayak as the president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect."

"The Congress president has accepted the resignation of Niranjan Patnaik from the post of president, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect. The party appreciates the contributions of the outgoing PCC president Niranjan Patnaik," it further said. 

