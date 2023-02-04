Congress fields Bajrang Mahto for Ramgarh bypoll

Congress fields Bajrang Mahto for Ramgarh bypoll

Mahto is the husband of Mamta Devi, whose disqualification necessitated the bypoll to be held on February 27

PTI
PTI, Ranchi/Ramgarh,
  • Feb 04 2023, 16:24 ist
  • updated: Feb 04 2023, 16:24 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

The Congress on Saturday announced Bajrang Kumar Mahto as its candidate for the bypoll to the Ramgarh Assembly seat in Jharkhand, a party official said.

Mahto is the husband of Mamta Devi, whose disqualification necessitated the bypoll to be held on February 27.

"Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has approved Bajrang Kumar Mahto as Congress candidate for the ensuing bypoll to the Legislative Assembly of Jharkhand from Ramgarh constituency," a party statement said.

Also Read | D K Shivakumar downplays factionalism in Congress

In December, 2022, a special MP/MLA court in Hazaribag sentenced Mamta Devi and 12 others to jail for five years in a case of violence registered in 2016.

Mahto will file his nomination on February 7.

"Chief Minister Hemant Soren and parliamentary affairs minister Alamgir Alam are likely to be present during Mahto’s filing of nomination," a party spokesperson said.

Also Read | Congress files police complaint against 'fake' website in party's name

The nomination process started on February 1 and will end on February 7.

The AJSU Party on Friday had announced Sunita Choudhary as its candidate for the bypoll to the Ramgarh Assembly seat. Choudhary filed her nomination papers on Saturday.

In the 2019 Assembly election, Mamta Devi had defeated AJSU’s Sunita Choudhary with a margin of 28,718 votes.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Congress 
Ramgarh
Jharkhand
India News
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

Protecting 30% of oceans, huge challenge for the planet

Protecting 30% of oceans, huge challenge for the planet

Amazon, Infy have highest H-1B visa approvals in draws

Amazon, Infy have highest H-1B visa approvals in draws

The case of the missing Dallas Zoo animals

The case of the missing Dallas Zoo animals

Single Afghan women, widows struggle to find next meal

Single Afghan women, widows struggle to find next meal

India batters in a spin

India batters in a spin

In pics | A peek into Kiara & Sidharth’s wedding venue

In pics | A peek into Kiara & Sidharth’s wedding venue

Why ‘The White Lotus’ remix has become a club anthem

Why ‘The White Lotus’ remix has become a club anthem

Hiss Highness: The snakes of Agumbe

Hiss Highness: The snakes of Agumbe

Chinese balloon to remain over US skies for a few days

Chinese balloon to remain over US skies for a few days

DH Toon | Adani's crisis shakes investors' faith

DH Toon | Adani's crisis shakes investors' faith

 