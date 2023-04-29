Cong holds meetings to prepare for LS polls in Assam

Congress holds meetings to prepare for Lok Sabha polls in Assam

The discussions centred around preparations for panchayat and Lok Sabha polls, the Congress leader said

PTI
PTI, Guwahati,
  • Apr 29 2023, 02:32 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2023, 02:32 ist
Congress Flag. Credit: DH photo

Marathon meetings to discuss the Congress' preparations for the next year’s Lok Sabha elections in Assam were held here over the last two days, AICC general secretary Jitendra Singh said on Friday.

He also held a meeting with "like-minded opposition parties" on the first day of his visit to the northeastern state on Thursday.

"This visit was focused on organisational matters. We have new district, block, and booth presidents and are focusing on the ground situations,” Singh told reporters at the end of his trip to Assam. Marathon meetings for eight hours on each of the two days were held, and MLAs, MPs, local leaders and district presidents were present there, he said.

“We discussed preparations for five Lok Sabha seats on Thursday and six parliamentary constituencies today. The remaining three, where we have our MPs, will be taken up when I will come next time,” Singh, the party’s in-charge for Assam, said.

The discussions centred around preparations for panchayat and Lok Sabha polls, the Congress leader said.

A meeting with opposition parties was also held on Thursday, Singh said without giving details of the discussions.

Assam
India News
Assembly Elections 2023
Congress

