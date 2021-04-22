Congress in Assam shifts candidates to resort fearing horse-trading attempt by BJP

In an apparent bid to foil BJP's effort of "horse-trading," Congress in Assam on Thursday shifted 93 of its candidates, who contested the recently concluded Assembly elections, to a private resort situated in the outskirts of Guwahati.

The Congress candidates started reaching the resort at Sonapur on Thursday morning following which their samples for Covid-19 tests were collected. Sources said the fear was so strong that Congress deployed at least 40 "trusted volunteers" of the party in place of room boys, who could be used for contacting the contesting candidates.

Although the senior party leaders did not say anything, an MLA, Rupjyoti Kurmi, told reporters that the fear of horse-trading was very much there as BJP had resorted to a similar practice in Manipur and Goa and formed their government despite not getting the majority.

Ripun Bora, president of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee had earlier said, "Horse-trading is definitely a reason to be worried. BJP has got both money and muscle power and they have the habit and track record of horse-trading," he said. The candidates are likely to stay there till May 2 when results would be declared.

Similarly, Badruddin Ajmal-led AIUDF and Bodoland People's Front (BPF) had moved out their candidates to Jaipur and neighouring Bhutan after the polls concluded on April 6. But they were brought back following the second wave of the Covid-19.

Apart from AIUDF and BPF, three left parties and Anchalik Gana Morcha, a small anti-CAA party is part of the Congress-led grand alliance that seeks to wrest power from BJP by winning 101 of Assam's 126 Assembly seats.

Congress leaders said they feared the "horse-trading" attempt by BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is eyeing the CM post by poaching MLAs from the opposition camp in the event of BJP and its allies not getting the majority mark. Sarma, however, recently said the BJP-led alliance will retain power with "record number" of seats.