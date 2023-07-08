Cong leader seeks HC hearing to nullify Bengal polls

Congress leader seeks HC hearing to nullify Bengal panchayat polls

At least nine people are believed to have been killed in the poll violence.

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jul 08 2023, 12:52 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2023, 12:52 ist
Women voters express their anger to security people outside a polling booth during panchayat elections in North 24 Pargana district of West Bengal. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader Kaustav Bagchi said he made a representation to the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court seeking an urgent hearing of a prayer seeking that Saturday's panchayat elections in West Bengal be declared null and void on account of violence and killings.

Six people were killed till noon since the panchayat polls started at 7 am and another three died in alleged poll-related violence since midnight in the state.

Read | Panchayat polls in Bengal: A tale of bullets, blood and ballots

Seeking the constitution of a special bench for an urgent hearing on Saturday, Bagchi, who is also a lawyer, said he has made a representation to the Chief Justice.

He prayed that the rural polls in the state be declared null and void.

"I have prayed that the court take suo motu cognisance of the violence and killings and violation of the high court's earlier orders to ensure free and fair polls," he said.

