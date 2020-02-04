Congress MLA Pranab Gogoi no more

Congress MLA and former Assam Assembly speaker Pranab Gogoi died at a hospital here due to old age ailments.

He was 84 and is survived by his wife and three sons.

Gogoi, the MLA of Sibsagar, was ailing for the past few days. He was admitted to a hospital where he breathed his last late last night, family sources said.

Gogoi was elected from the constituency for four consecutive terms since 2001.

An advocate by profession, Gogoi served as the law minister from 2006 to 2011 and was the Speaker of the state Assembly between 2011 and 2016.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal expressed his condolence to Gogoi's bereaved family members.

His last rites will be held with full state honours, Sonowal said.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee Chief Ripun Bora also expressed his grief over the death of Gogoi.

"Gogoi was a senior political leader of the state and his passing away is an irreparable loss not only to the state's political scenario but also to Assamese society," he said.

The veteran Congress leader will always be remembered as a sincere and committed party worker.