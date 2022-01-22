Congress releases first list for Manipur polls

Congress on Saturday declared the first list of 40 candidates for the Manipur Assembly with Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh fielded from Thoubal.

.@INCIndia releases first list of 40 candidates for #ManipurElections2022 Ibobi Singh to fight from Thoubal. Manipur has 60 seats @DeccanHerald pic.twitter.com/VAOKlE3dSF — Shemin (@shemin_joy) January 22, 2022

Congress is hoping to defeat the ruling BJP in the election even as recent opinion polls had given the saffron party an edge.

"Congress is fully prepared. The fact we have released 40 of 60 names today itself shows it. Double engine has become a trouble engine for BJP," Congress Special Observer for Manipur Jairam Ramesh told DH.

Read more: 36 MLAs changed parties in UP, 24 in Goa: Report

The remaining 20 seats will be announced soon. Manipur will go to polls in two phases on February 27 and March 3 while the counting of votes will be on March 10 along with four other states which are going to polls between February 10 and March 7.

The Opposition party has been concentrating on debunking the claims of the BJP that the double engine government -- Narendra Modi government at the Centre and the BJP-led government at the state -- has brought development to the north-eastern state.

Though it had emerged as the single largest party in the 2017 polls, the BJP managed large-scale defections and formed the government with former Congressman N Biren Singh at the helm.

While Congress managed to win 28 out of 60 seats with 35.11% votes, it now has just 17 MLAs. On the other hand, the BJP, which won 21 seats with 36.28% votes in the 2017 polls, now has 25 seats. NPF and NPP have four seats each and support the BJP while LJP has one. The lone Trinamool MLA is reported to be joining the BJP.

In the Lok Sabha elections in 2019, the BJP had won the lone seat with 34.42% votes. Congress then garnered 24.71% votes while NPF got 22.55% and NPP 1.9% votes.

Congress is banking on Ibobi Singh's political charisma and had last year itself declared himself as the Chairman of party's campaign committee while Manipur Congress president N Loken Singh has been appointed the chairman of the Pradesh Election Committee.