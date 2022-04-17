Congress' Ripun Bora may make TMC switch, extend party's defection woe: Report

From in-party disputes to the defection of several party members, the grand-old Indian National Congress party has been unravelling since the recently concluded assembly polls in five states. It fared poorly in all states, losing out members in Goa, and losing out in Punjab, which was one of the few states it was in power.

The list of high-profile departures in the party continues, with Assam's Ripun Bora reportedly next in line, according to a News18 report, which suggests that the former state party president and Rajya Sabha member is looking to make a leap to the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress.

The Congress has already had several tiffs with the TMC over the poaching of its members in Goa, although it failed to make a mark in the electoral politics of the western state. The poll performance, however, has not hampered the aspiration of the Mamata Banerjee-led party to project itself as a national party.

The TMC is currently trying to expand their presence in several parts of the country, especially in the Northeast. The party is vying for power in Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura mainly, with the latter two set to go to polls next year; all in an effort to emerge as an alternative to the Bharatiya Janata Party. It has been all the more evident of the Congress party's struggle in Assam when Bipun Bora lost the recent Rajya Sabha polls, even after putting up a tough fight.

Although the former Rajya Sabha MP dismissed claims of leaving Congress, it comes at a time when the Congress is slowly losing grip on states that were once its stronghold. And Bora's departure will be added a huge blow to the once-prominent national party.

