Congress worker killed in Bengal ahead of rural polls

Arabindo Mondal (45), who was a Congress member, died after he was beaten up by unidentified people, police said.

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jul 07 2023, 16:09 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2023, 16:25 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

A Congress worker was allegedly beaten to death by unidentified people in West Bengal's Murshidabad district ahead of the panchayat polls in the state, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in the Raninagar area, hours before Governor C V Ananda Bose reached the district to visit violence-hit areas there, a senior officer said.

Also Read: TMC worker killed, several others injured in rural poll violence in Bengal

Arabindo Mondal (45), who was a Congress member, died after he was beaten up by unidentified people, the officer said.

The house of the deceased was allegedly attacked on Thursday night, leading to a clash between two groups, he said.

"The person was declared brought dead to a hospital in Islampur. We are investigating the matter. No one has been arrested," the officer said.

Heavy police deployment was made in the area to maintain law and order, he added.

The panchayat elections in the state will be held on Saturday.

Around 5.67 crore people are eligible to exercise their franchise in the three-tier panchayat system, comprising zilla parishad, panchayat samiti and gram panchayat.

India News
Kolkata
West Bengal
Panchayat elections
Congress

