Cong's former ally BPF to join BJP-led govt in Assam Assembly

Months after severing its alliance with Congress in Assam, Bodoland People's Front (BPF) is back in BJP-led government in the state.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters in Guwahati that three MLAs of the BPF would sit with those in the treasury bench inside the Assembly taking the ruling alliance's tally to 82 in the House of 126.

"This is not an alliance between BJP and BPF but the government has reached an agreement according to which the BPF MLAs will sit with the MLAs of our ruling alliance and support the government," Sarma said.

Weeks before the Assembly elections in March-April last year, BPF joined the Congress-led "grand alliance" of seven Opposition parties and fought the elections together against BJP and its two other allies, AGP and UPPL.

But BPF won only three out of 12 seats it contested in Bodoland region, where the party won all 12 seats in 2016, when it was an ally of the BJP. BPF lost power in Bodoland Territorial Council to UPPL and BJP in December 2020.

BPF, however, walked out of the Congress-led alliance in June, 2021. This time, UPPL won six seats in Bodoland and is a rival of BPF in Bodoland region. But Sarma said UPPL, however, gave its nod to the agreement between BJP-led government and the BPF. It is, however, not clear yet whether BPF would get any ministerial berth or not.

