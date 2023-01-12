Conrad Sangma seeks full majority for NPP in Meghalaya polls

Meghalaya Chief Minister and president of the National People's Party (NPP) Conrad Sangma on Thursday stressed that people should give a full majority to his party in the ensuing Assembly polls as it has given a vision to the state in the past five years in power.

"The elections in 2023 are very crucial as the state goes for polls in the 51st year of statehood and it is imperative that a party with a vision is given the opportunity to lead the state. We all must ponder why the state needs a full majority government. This election will lay the foundation for the next 50 years and a full majority government will ensure that the dreams and aspirations of the people are taken forward," Sangma said after sounding the poll bugle for NPP at a rally at the Polo Ground in Shillong.

The NPP on Thursday also released a list of 58 candidates for the Assembly polls slated for next month. Meghalaya has 60 Assembly seats. Sangma will contest from the South Tura seat in Garo Hills while the list includes 10 leaders, who had switched over from the Opposition Congress and Trinamool Congress. Former minister in the Congress government, Ampareen Lyngdoh was also named as one of the NPP candidates.

"We as citizens of the state have to come together and repose our faith in the NPP, which has proved to the people by fulfilling the promises in the last five years,” he said.

In 2018, the NPP had won 19 seats but managed to cobble up an alliance with the regional parties and BJP to deny Congress its third term in a row. BJP is a minor ally with just two seats. TMC led by former CM Mukul Sangma is now the main contender for NPP. Split verdict has been a long worry in Meghalaya.

Border issues

Sangma said that the NPP-led government has the "wisdom and the courage" to take forward the discussion of inter-state border differences with Assam and take the issue to its logical conclusion. He also asserted that it is only the NPP that can resolve the border issue completely with Assam.

“If there is any political party that will ever find solution to the border issue, it will only be the NPP and I assure that given the opportunity in 2023, we will find solution and resolve the border issue, so that people in the state can live in peace, particularly those living in the border areas,” he added.