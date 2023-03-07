Conrad Sangma sworn in as Meghalaya CM; Neiphiu Rio takes oath as Nagaland CM

Conrad K Sangma and Neiphiu Rio were on Tuesday sworn in as Meghalaya and Nagaland Chief Ministers.

NDPP leader Neiphiu Rio took oath as the chief minister of Nagaland for the fifth term. The 72-year-old politician was administered the oath of secrecy by Governor La Ganesan.

T R Zeliang and Y Patton were sworn-in as the deputy chief ministers of the state, while other members of the Rio cabinet also took oath.

Rio heads the NDPP, a regional partner of BJP in Nagaland, which won 25 out of 60 Assembly seats while BJP retained its 2018 tally of 12 this time. Senior BJP leader Y Patton will also be administered the oath of office and secrecy as the Deputy CM for the second term. Rio had served as Nagaland CM four times earlier (2003-08, 2008-2013, 2014-2018, 2018-2023).

Sangma and 11 other MLAs were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Phagu Chauhan at a ceremony in Shillong. Two MLAs, Prestone Tysong and Sniawbhalang Dhar took oath as Deputy CMs while nine other MLAs were sworn in as ministers in the Conrad-led cabinet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma attended the ceremony in Shillong, which began at 11 am. PM Modi also attended Neiphiu Rio's swearing in ceremony in Kohima at 2 am,

Among the ministers sworn in in Meghalaya, eight belong to NPP, two are from UDP and one each from BJP and HSPDP.

Sangma's party, National People’s Party (NPP) emerged as the single largest party by winning 26 out of 59 seats for which elections were conducted on February 27. The NPP and four other parties, UDP, BJP, PDF, HSPDP and two Independent MLAs on Monday formed Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA 2.0), a 2018-like coalition to form the next government. The parties, interestingly contested the elections separately and levelled allegations of corruption and failure to deliver against each other during the campaigns. The coalition has 45 MLAs now.

Conrad, 45, is the son of former Lok Sabha Speaker P A Sangma, who died in 2016.