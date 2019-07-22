Constable assaults journalist in Assam

A journalist of a news channel was allegedly beaten up by a police constable, a senior police officer said on Monday.

A police constable identified as Rajesh Suklabaidya, on Sunday night stopped Rajesh Das, the Hailakandi correspondent of a Guwahati-based news channel on Sunday night at Hailakandi bazaar when he was going to drop a friend on his motorcycle, the officer said.

The constable asked Das to show his driving licence. An argument followed and the constable allegedly started beating up the journalist who received multiple injuries and his mobile phone was also damaged, police said quoting the FIR lodged by Das.

The friend of Das informed the other scribes of the town who took the injured journalist to S K Roy Civil Hospital. The hospital referred him to Silchar Medical College and Hospital for further treatment, the police said.

An FIR was lodged by Das at the Hailakandi Sadar police station, the SP said.

Members of the Hailakandi Press Club Monday met the Superintendent of Police, Mohneesh Mishra and demanded exemplary punishment against the culprits involved in the assault of the journalist.

The Hailakandi Press Club also sent a memorandum to Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal through the district Deputy Commissioner of Hailakandi demanding exemplary punishment of the policeman involved in the assault of journalist.

The accused police constable Rajesh Suklabaidya was arrested for assaulting the journalist on Sunday night, the SP said.

Action has been initiated against the constable as per the law, the SP added.