Contradictions arise in Bengal BJP over NRC

Contradictions seem to be arising in the state BJP leadership over the NRC issue.

While BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said on Wednesday that NRC will definitely be conducted in Bengal, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh had earlier claimed that his party never tried to make NRC an issue in the state.

Vijayvargiya, who is also the BJP observer in Bengal, told reporters at a program that NRC will definitely be conducted in West Bengal but not a single Hindu will have to leave the country. He also said that every Hindu will get citizenship.

"As the national general secretary of BJP let me assure that NRC will definitely be conducted in West Bengal but not a single Hindu will have to leave the country. Every Hindu will get citizenship,” said Vijayvargiya.

Without mentioning the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the BJP leader alleged that there are some people who are misleading the masses and resorting to falsehood over the NRC issue.

"There are certain people who are misleading the masses over the issue (of NRC). They are also spreading rumors about it to instill fear into people,” said Vijayvargiya.

Earlier the state BJP president claimed that the BJP had never tried to make NRC an issue in Bengal. He further alleged that it was West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who is making an issue of NRC in the state.

Ghosh also said that BJP had “no role to play” in the developments in the state over the NRC issue.

"It is Mamata Banerjee who has made an issue out of NRC in Bengal and not us. NRC is being conducted in Assam as per the order of the Supreme Court. There is a BJP government in Assam and they are bound to comply,” said Ghosh.

He also said that it is Mamata and her party who are holding protest marches and distributing leaflets about NRC.

Ghosh accused the chief minister of spreading panic and demanded that an FIR should be lodged against her if anyone has really died in fear of NRC.

“Mamata Banerjee is taking out rallies and TMC is distributing leaflets (about NRC). If anyone has really died (committed suicide in fear of NRC) then an FIR should be lodged against Mamata Banerjee. She is spreading panic and instigating people,” said Ghosh.