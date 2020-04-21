Cooperate with Central team, Bengal Governor tells CM Mamata Banerjee

A day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her displeasure over the Centre's decision to send teams to review the implementation of lockdown to contain COVID-19 in the state, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar urged her to cooperate with the Central teams. .

The Governor on Tuesday morning urged Banerjee to “synergetically” (synergistically) cooperate with the Central team top relieve people from their flight.

“My request to CM MB to synergetically cooperate with the Central Team @PMOIndia to wean away the miseries of people,” stated Dhankhar in a tweet on Tuesday.

Even as he urged everyone to support the Mamata Banerjee government in the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic, Dhankhar said cooperation and not a confrontation between the Central and state government was the need of the hour.

“My appeal to all: Support government @MamataOfficial to contain and combat corona curse...Cooperation and not a confrontation between Centre and State must,” stated Dhankhar in the same tweet.

Dhankhar’s comment comes a day after the Chief Minister questioned the basis of the Centre’s decision to send Inter-Ministerial Central Teams to West Bengal.

Banerjee not only described the basis of Centre’s decision as “unclear” in a tweet on Monday but also shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that the Central teams were sent to West Bengal without prior intimation to the state government and hence was “breach of protocol”.