Cops beat Bihar BJP media-in charge for violating coronavirus lockdown orders

A senior Bihar BJP leader has said he was badly beaten up by policemen in the state capital on Sunday even after he introduced himself and told them he had stepped out of his residence during lockdown to buy essential items.

Rakesh Kumar Singh, the state media in-charge who lives on Daroga Rai road in central Patna, said the incident happened near an R-Block temple when he was walking to a neighbourhood shop.

The policemen on patrol stopped Singh and asked why was he outside his home during lockdown.

“I told them I am going to buy flour," Singh told PTI.

Policemen then asked him what does he do.

“As I introduced myself as Bihar BJP unit media in-charge, a constable started raining batons on me. In a few seconds, the sub- inspector also started hurling lathi on me. They continue to beat me while I tried to run in my defence,” Singh alleged.

He said he was left with bruises on the left thigh and a fractured left thumb.

Asked whether he has filed any police complaint,Singh said he has not done so but narrated the incident to senior party leaders, whO have assured him of action against the policemen.

Kotwali police station SHO Ram ShankaR Singh said he talked to Rakesh Singh over phone and police are probing the matter.

Condemning the incident, Bihar BJPspokesman Prem Ranjan Patel urgedstate police chief Gupteshwar Pandey to punish the policemen.