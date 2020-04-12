22 health workers under quarantine in Kolkata

Coronavirus: 22 health workers of Kolkata hospital under quarantine

PTI
PTI,
  Apr 12 2020, 16:32 ist
  updated: Apr 12 2020, 17:02 ist
Representative photo (Credit: iStock)

At least 22 health workers of state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital have been placed under quarantine, after two patients admitted there tested positive for coronavirus, a health department official said.

Swabs samples of each of them have been collected and sent for examination, he said on Sunday.

Two wards of the north Kolkata hospital -- male medicine and cardiology -- where the patients were admitted, before one of them died, have been disinfected, the official said.

The other patient has been shifted Beliaghata ID hospital in east Kolkata.

Meanwhile, a two-day drive to disinfect the state secretariat in the adjoining Howrah district began on Sunday, government sources said.

 

The multi-storey building, which houses the chief minister's office and several other important departments of the state government, will be sanitised, as part of the efforts to combat COVID-19, they said.

So far, 122 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bengal -- of them 95 are active cases. Five people have succumbed to the disease. 

