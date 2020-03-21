All restaurants to remain shut across WB till March 31

Coronavirus: All restaurants, pubs, bars to remain shut across Bengal till Mar 31

PTI
PTI, Kolkata (West Bengal),
  • Mar 21 2020, 16:41 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2020, 16:41 ist

The West Bengal government on Saturday ordered all restaurants, bars, pubs, nightclubs, amusement parks, museums and zoos to remain shut till March 31 as a precautionary measure in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, a senior official said.

The order, which aims to prevent all non-essential social gatherings, comes into effect on Sunday morning, he said.

The directive also applies to massage parlours and hookah bars, the official said, adding that strict action would be taken in case of any violation.

"In order to further check non-essential social gatherings which lead to spread of the virus from infected persons to healthy persons we have ordered the shutdown," the official said.

Three persons, with travel history to the UK, have tested positive for the coronavirus in West Bengal. 

West Bengal
Mamata Banerjee
Coronavirus
COVID-19
