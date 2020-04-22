Coronavirus: Assam asks schools to waive 50% fees for April, not to hike fees

Assam government asked all private schools to waive 50% fees for the month of April and not to hike fees or cut the salary of their staffs in view of the COVID-19 crisis.

Education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said this was decided after consultation with a group of educationists and several schools keeping in mind the economic stress resulted by the COVID-19 fear and the lockdown.

"Most of the schools have agreed to comply with the decision. But in case any school is found violating the directive, the government will be compelled to shut down the school. At the same time, we asked them not to cut the salary of their teachers or non-teaching staffs and not to increase fees without permission from the state government. And the state government can not allow anyone to hike fees at this juncture. So they will have to charge the same fees which they charged in the last academic year," Sarma told reporters here on Wednesday.

"Those who have already paid the fees for the month of April can adjust the 50% money with May month's fees," he said.

This comes following complaints by some parents that the private schools were putting pressure on the parents to deposit the school fees immediately.

Following the complaint, the Assam State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (ASCPCR) also issued an advisory to all deputy commissioners to ensure that parents were not pressurised to pay the school fees. The commission said any such pressure could impact the child's psychology and education as well.