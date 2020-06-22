Coronavirus: Assam fears Chennai, Delhi-like community infection in Guwahati; lockdown likely

Assam government on Monday said detection of 111 Covid-19 positive cases in the capital city of Guwahati in persons without any travel history suggest community transmission and the situation could turn grave like Chennai or Delhi if preventive protocols are not strictly followed by people.

"Detection of positive cases in persons without tarvel history has become a cause of worry for the government. The number of such cases has increased after we started random sample testing from June 15. Most of these cases have links with the trade hub Fancy Bazar, some work there, some went there for shopping or for other business related purposes. We all must be very careful and strictly follow the protocols such as use of masks and maintain social distance. Otherwise, things can become grave like what Chennai and Delhi is facing even today," health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters in Guwahati on Monday evening.

The department started random test of 50,000 swab samples in Guwahati between June 15 and June 30 and the same is being done in 12 testing centres. The department is now planning to increase the number of such centres to 33--one each in every ward. "As a step to contain the spread of Covid-19, the health department has already suggested the district administration to go for ward-wise complete lockdown as per requirement. We are also increasing the testing centres so that more and more people can voluntarily come forward for tests," Sarma said.

Assam's Covid-19 positive cases reached 5,586 on Monday, of which 2,053 are still active cases. Ten persons have died so far. Most of these cases, however, were among those who returned from rest of the country. But detection of positive cases in persons having no travel history in Guwahati has triggered fears of community infection.

"Such infection has not been reported from rest of the state," Sarma added.