Coronavirus: Assam goes extra mile to keep morale of medical staff high

From arranging quarantine facility in a five-star hotel in Guwahati to offering Rongali Bihu gifts and making a Rs 50 lakh insurance plan, Assam is trying hard to keep its frontline medical staff motivated in their fight against COVID-19.

As Assam also reported incidents where doctors and nurses were harassed or denied homes on rent, the state health department decided to hire rooms in Taj Vivanta, a five-star hotel here, where doctors posted in Guwahati and Goalpara in western Assam were shifted for quarantine. As per protocols of the COVID-19, a doctor or a nurse is required to go on a 14-days quarantine after doing duty for a week in hospitals having COVID-19 positive persons.

Assam reported 34 COVID-19 positive cases of which 17 have already been discharged after recovery. One of the positive persons succumbed to the virus. The persons who tested positive are admitted in Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, MMC Hospital (in Panbazar in Guwahati) and another in Sonapur in the city's outskirts.

Of the 34 positive cases, 32 were related to Nizamuddin incident. As the fear of further infection spread after more than 100 persons went into hiding after returning from Nizamuddin congregation, keeping the morale of the frontline health workers high emerged as a challenge.

Health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who has been leading from the front and visiting the hospitals frequently to keep the health workers motivated even visited the five-star hotel and distributed gamosa (traditional towel) and pithas (traditional cakes) to each doctor on the Rongali Bihu, Assam's biggest cultural festival. "I am not a doctor but as a health minister, my job is to keep our doctors, nurses and other medical staff motivated in any crisis situation like this.

Every Assamese wants to be at home and celebrate Bihu with their family members. But they were treating the COVID-19 patients in hospitals and fighting the virus as a team. So when you go to them and offer a small Bihu gift, it makes them feel that people of Assam are with them," Sarma told a news channel.

The state cabinet also decided to have an insurance plan of Rs. 50 lakh for each of the doctor and other frontline medical staffs fighting the COVID-19. The state also procured 1.50 lakh personal protection equipments (PPE) and imported another 50,000 from China to re-assure that the state was prepared to tackle a possible outbreak of the virus.

As the number of cases started increasing, maintaining the morale of the frontline staffs became a challenge. "Family members of our doctors or nurses became nervous and some even asked them to resign and return home. Thats the time when we need to make them feel that they are not alone and we too are part of the team," Sarma said.