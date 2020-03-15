Coronavirus: Assam shuts all schools, gyms, movie halls till March 29

The Assam government on Sunday issued a directive to shut all schools, gyms, swimming pools and movie halls till March 29 as part of its preparation to prevent the spread of COVID-19 even as the state reported no such case as yet.

Assam chief secretary Kuma Sanjay Krishna told reporters here that the decision was taken as a precautionary measure but urged people not to panic and take preventive measures.

This comes days after Manipur and Maharastra government also shut schools to prevent the spread of the virus.

Assam government earlier asked all agencies to take preventive measures such as keeping watch on ferry passengers, in shopping malls, maintain hygiene in fish and meat markets beside others.

The state government also asked everyone to keep a vigil on people who returned from the countries where Coronavirus cases and deaths were reported.

The government, however, has not shut the tourist spots saying the same would be done if the situation deteriorates.

Fear about the spread of the virus gripped Assam after a US tourist, who visited the state was found infected with the virus in neighbouring Bhutan. More than 400 people, who came in contact with the tourist and his partner in Assam were quarantined but none was found infected with the virus.