Coronavirus: Assam to use sports complex for quarantine

Assam is setting up a large quarantine centre inside a sports complex here as the concern about possible spread of Coronavirus from those who came back from other states grew.

"A large quarantine centre will be established at the Sarusojai Sports Complex in Guwahati with capacity for about 700 people. This morning I visited the site to take stock of preparedness and the facility. It shall be ready in a week's time," health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted on Thursday.

Sarma said nearly 700 people, who returned from other states and are now stranded near Assam-West Bengal border would be shifted to this quarantine centre.

Assam has so far not reported any COVID 19 positive case but the state fears that the number could suddenly jump as a large number of people, who worked in affected states like Kerala, Karnataka, Maharastra, Delhi and West Bengal rushed back home following the outbreak there. The state has stamped such people and the health department persons are keeping watch on their home quarantine.

"But there are many, who are not abiding the health department's directives. This is a real concern for us. Once we start receiving possible cases, it will be very tough for us to handle the situation as our hospitals still lack sufficient number of beds and ventilation facilities. We have been trying to procure the personal protective equipments for our doctors, nurses and other medical staffs but it will be very tough if the number is more," said a health department official.

Over 3,000 reveal travel history in Meghalaya:

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said more than 3,000 people have so far disclosed their travel history through the online portal (meghalayaonline.gov.in/covid) and the government is closely monitoring their condition.

"We should take utmost care of ourselves and our family members, so that we do not come in contact with the virus and are able to break the transmission chain,” Sangma said while assuring that the state government was trying very hard to enforce the lockdown.

Meghalaya too has not come across any COVID 19 positive case yet.

Two COVID 19 positive cases has been reported so far in the Northeast, one each in Manipur and Mizoram.