Coronavirus: Bengal government identifying those from the state who took part in Nizamuddin event

West Bengal Government is in process of identifying all those from the state who participated in the Tabliqi Jaamat headquarters in south Delhi's Nizamuddin which has come up as COVID-19 hotspot. State’s Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay stated in a tweet on Tuesday that the concerned persons will be immediately tested for COVID-19 infection and mandatorily sent to 14 days quarantine.

“ All those from WB who have participated in this event (Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi) are being identified and will be immediately tested for COVID and put under mandatory 14 days quarantine,” tweeted Bandyopadhyay.

Meanwhile, the virus claimed one more life in the state taking the death toll in Bengal to three. A 48-year-old woman died of the infection at a government-run hospital in Howrah district. According to sources in the Health Department, the woman recently traveled to Dooars in North Bengal.

“ She was resident of the Salkia area in the district and passed away on Monday night before the test results arrived. The test results have confirmed that she was infected with COVID-19,” a Health Department official said.

He also said that the woman’s family members along with the doctors and the nurses who treated her will be put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, the number of infected persons in the state rose to 27. During the day 103419 persons in the state were put in-home quarantine.