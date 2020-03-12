Coronavirus can be stopped using home made masks: Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh came up with a bizarre theory on prevention of the novel coronavirus on Thursday claiming that due to its large size it can be stopped with masks made of ordinary cloth.

Attributing his claim to scientists, Ghosh also said that due to high demands the availability of mask was uncertain.

“Some have given me designs of bio-friendly masks because due to the large size of this virus it can be stopped with an ordinary cloth. Scientists are saying this. I think one can make masks from clean clothes at home as there is uncertainty one availability of masks,” said Ghosh. He was speaking to journalists at the state BJP headquarters in Kolkata.

Referring to the N95 masks Ghosh also said that it will two to three months to supply such masks to only India and China because of the large population of the two countries.

“It will take two to three months to supply masks to India and China due to the large population of the country. I think at an initial level such masks can be made at home,” said Ghosh.

“Some are advising to wear masks? How will they do it? First, it has to be available in the market. People should use clean clothes to make masques at home. I think it will work,” he added.

He also said that the virus has spread in 14 to 15 countries.

“Lakhs of people across the world are infected with the novel coronavirus. It has spread in 14 to 15 countries,” said Ghosh.