Coronavirus: Could extend lockdown beyond Apr 30 if norms flouted, says Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope

The lockdown in Maharashtra could be extended beyond April 30 if people fail to observe social distancing properly, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Saturday.

With Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announcing extension of the lockdown, which was supposed to end on April 14, Tope urged people to observe the discipline in a stricter manner.

"The chief minister has already announced extending the lockdown period by 15 days till April 30, but it has been extended by minimum 15 days. It could be extended further if people do not observe social distancing strictly," Tope told reporters here.