Coronavirus in Assam: Total number of COVID-19 positive cases, deaths on April 10, 2020

"The novel coronavirus or COVID-19 has spread its deadly footprint across India, causing a situation of panic and dismay all over the country.

Till, April 10, 2020, India has registered more than 6,000 confirmed patients and has witnessed 237 deaths.

In its efforts to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Government of India has announced a country-wide lockdown till April 14, 2020.

Only essential services are allowed to operate during the lockdown.

The first confirmed positive case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in India was reported on January 30, 2020 in Kerala.

We, at Deccan Herald, bring to you the list of total positive cases in Assam. This data is published after verification from the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, State Governments and our sources (the list will be updated regularly).

Total number of coronavirus (COVID-19) positive cases in Assam: 29

Total number of deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19) in Assam: 1

Total number of people cured/discharged in Assam: 0

The total number of coronavirus (COVID-19) positive cases in India: 6882

Total deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19) in India: 237

Total number of people cured discharged in India: 504

This data was last updated on April 10, 2020

Note: The tally shown above also include foreigners who have been infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

While the Centre and the State governments have been trying hard to check the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.

Source of data: Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, DH News Service, PTI, ANI & Reuters."