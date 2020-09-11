Coronavirus is gone, Didi imposing lockdown to stop BJP: Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh courted fresh controversy claiming that the Covid-19 pandemic is over but the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was imposing lockdown in the state to keep BJP at bay.

Ghosh, known to be a loose canon, also said that the all the efforts of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government to stifle the BJP in Bengal will be futile and no one would be able to stop his his party.

“Coronavirus in gone. But Didi (Mamata Banerjee) is imposing lockdown in the state top prevent BJP from holding meetings and processions. But it will all be in vein,” said Ghosh.

Challenging the TMC government Ghosh said wherever BJP workers come out on the streets there will be a procession and wherever the procession is stopped there will be meeting.

“Didi’s brother’s (associates and supporters) are feeling unwell seeing the crowd at our meetings. They are feeling sick not because of the Coronavirus but because of BJP,” said Ghosh. He was addressing party workers at a rally in Hooghly district where social distancing norms went for a toss.

Scoffing at Ghosh TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee termed his remark at “ridiculous.”

“He (Ghosh) should consult a doctor. The country is recording 95,000 and Bengal is recording 3000 Covid-19 cases per day and he is saying that Coronavirus is gone! ” the TMC MP said.

Ghosh’s comments come at a time when West Bengal has recorded 193175 Covied-19 cases and 3771 deaths till Thursday. However, the state BJP chief is no stranger to outlandish remarks. Last November he made a bizarre remark claiming that milk of “desi cows contains gold and hence is a bit yellow in colour,” said Ghosh. He also said that only “desi cows are regarded as mothers and not the foreign breeds.