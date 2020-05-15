24 Shramik Spl passengers get down at Asansol station

Coronavirus Lockdown: 24 passengers of Shramik Special get down at Asansol station in West Bengal

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • May 15 2020, 14:29 ist
  • updated: May 15 2020, 14:29 ist
Representative image/PTI Photo

At least 24 passengers got down from a Shramik Special train at Asansol station, claiming that they had tickets for Purulia but the train from Bengaluru did not stop there.

An Eastern Railway spokesman said here on Friday that the special train had a technical stop at Asansol on Thursday and passengers were not supposed to board or deboard there.

Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on May 15

But since the passengers refused to travel further on the train, the ER authorities and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) commandant at the station contacted the West Bengal government authorities for their transfer to Purulia by road on Thursday, he said.

The 24 passengers underwent medical screening by the state health department officials, following which they were sent to Purulia by bus, the official said.

The Shramik Special train was from Bengaluru to New Jalpaiguri railway station.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19
West Bengal
Shramik Special
Indian Railways

What's Brewing

Donald Trump keeps raising 'Obamagate' - What's that?

Donald Trump keeps raising 'Obamagate' - What's that?

Kids with cancer are not at higher COVID-19 risk: Study

Kids with cancer are not at higher COVID-19 risk: Study

Here is a guide on how to wear your COVID-19 mask

Here is a guide on how to wear your COVID-19 mask

How politics is hampering COVID-19 battle in Bengal

How politics is hampering COVID-19 battle in Bengal

 