Coronavirus Lockdown: 7 arrested over clashes in Kolkata

Seven persons were arrested on Monday for their alleged involvement in clashes during the distribution of relief material in Garden Reach area of Kolkata, police said.

Nine persons, including policemen, were injured in clashes between two groups during the distribution of relief materials in the area early on Monday, an officer said.

"The clashes broke out when people from two adjoining wards had lined up outside a relief distribution centre. When a police team reached the area, stones were hurled at them," he added.