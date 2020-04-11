Coronavirus lockdown: As domestic violence increases during lockdown, wife sends man to jail

Amidst lockdown, the freedom to work from home has brought cheers on several faces. But there is a flip side to the new work culture. There are increasing reports of domestic violence, mostly related to wife-bashing. Some women have preferred to suffer in silence. While others have shown the guts to lodge a complaint at the police station and ensure the hubby is thrown behind the bars.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

One such case of domestic violence was witnessed here in the State Capital. The accused, after a verbal spat with his wife at the posh Boring Road locality, reportedly assaulted her and threw household items out of the house.

Pained over the physical assault, the wife dialled the police and informed the cops how her husband, a businessman-cum-contractor, had roughed up her mercilessly.

Track sate-wise confirmed coronavirus cases here

The police reached her house but counselled the couple saying that amid lockdown, there has been an increase in tiffs. “While the cops were trying to pacify the aggrieved wife, and counsel the agitated husband, the complainant went to her bedroom and brought three bottles of liquor kept in the almirah. Once the liquor was recovered, the police had no option other than to arrest the husband, identified as Praveen. The man was put behind bars as consumption of liquor is a cognisable offence in a dry state like Bihar since April 2016,” said the source, aware of the developments.