Coronavirus Lockdown: Be more determined to fight COVID-19, says Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday urged people to be "more determined" to fight COVID-19 and strictly follow rules imposed during the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown which has been extended till May 3.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

The Assam government had earlier decided to support any decision by the Centre on extension of the ongoing 21-day lockdown, which was to end on April 14, instead of doing it on its own like some other states.

"On PM Shri @narendramodi ji's call, let us together be more determined to fight #COVID2019.

"Follow #Lockdown rules till May 3 without any compromise," Sonowal tweeted after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's addressed the nation on extension of the lockdown.

On PM Shri @narendramodi ji's call, let us together be more determined to fight #COVID2019. Follow #Lockdown rules till May 3 without any compromise. Stay Indoors

Stay Safe#IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/SsKsPUJk1a — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) April 14, 2020

Assam Health and Family Welfare minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also requested the people to abide by the restrictions announced by the prime minister.

"Hon PM Sri @narendramodi has drawn the #LakshmanRekha for India till May 3, and we should religiously abide by it.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

#WeShallBeatCorona," Sarma tweeted.

On Tuesday, one more person tested positive for COVID-19 in Assam, taking the state's tally to 31.

The 31 cases include one person who had died due to the virus.