Coronavirus Lockdown: Be more determined to fight COVID-19, says Assam CM

PTI
PTI, Guwahati,
  • Apr 14 2020, 15:49 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2020, 15:49 ist
The Assam government had earlier decided to support any decision by the Centre on extension of the ongoing 21-day lockdown, which was to end on April 14, instead of doing it on its own like some other states. (Credit: PTI Photo)

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday urged people to be "more determined" to fight COVID-19 and strictly follow rules imposed during the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown which has been extended till May 3.

The Assam government had earlier decided to support any decision by the Centre on extension of the ongoing 21-day lockdown, which was to end on April 14, instead of doing it on its own like some other states.

"On PM Shri @narendramodi ji's call, let us together be more determined to fight #COVID2019.

"Follow #Lockdown rules till May 3 without any compromise," Sonowal tweeted after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's addressed the nation on extension of the lockdown.

Assam Health and Family Welfare minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also requested the people to abide by the restrictions announced by the prime minister.

"Hon PM Sri @narendramodi has drawn the #LakshmanRekha for India till May 3, and we should religiously abide by it.

#WeShallBeatCorona," Sarma tweeted.

On Tuesday, one more person tested positive for COVID-19 in Assam, taking the state's tally to 31.

The 31 cases include one person who had died due to the virus. 

