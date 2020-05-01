Coronavirus lockdown hitting working class hard: Mamata Banerjee on World Labour Day

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said that the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent nationwide lockdown has badly hit the working class.

Conveying her greetings to the workers on the occasion of World Labour Day she urged to people stand by workers at the time of crisis.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

“On #InternationalWorkersDay, my humble greetings to all workers around the world & their families. The COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown have hit the working class hard. We have to stand shoulder to shoulder with our brothers and sisters,” tweeted Banerjee.

To stand by the working class during the lockdown, our Govt in #Bangla announced two new schemes - 'Sneher Porosh' for migrant labourers, and 'Prochesta' for workers in the unorganised sector. (2/2) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 1, 2020

She also said that to provide relief to the working class her government two new schemes respectively for migrant workers amid workers of the unorganized sector.

Banerjee referred to the state government’s scheme Sneher Parosh under which the state government is providing a one-time amount Rs. 1000 to migrant workers who are stuck in other states due to the coronavirus lockdown.

She mentioned another project called Prochesta’ under which the state government will provide a one time amount of Rs 1000 to daily wage earners and workers of the unorganized sector.

“To stand by the working class during the lockdown, our Govt in #Bangla announced two new schemes - 'Sneher Porosh' for migrant labourers, and 'Prochesta' for workers in the unorganised sector,” tweeted Banerjee.