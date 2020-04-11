Soren urges Patnaik to help stranded migrant workers

Coronavirus lockdown: Jharkhand CM Soren urges Odisha CM Patnaik to help migrant workers stranded in Jharsuguda

PTI
PTI, Ranchi,
  • Apr 11 2020, 20:38 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2020, 20:38 ist
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday requested his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik to extend help to migrant workers who are stranded in Jharsuguda district in the neighbouring state due to the nationwide lockdown, an official release said on Saturday.

Expressing his gratitude to Patnaik for assisting other migrant workers from Jharkhand, Soren said 25 labourers from Garhwa district are stranded in Jharsuguda without food, it said.

Meanwhile, the Jharkhand government revoked the license of a ration shop dealer in Hazaribagh district for allegedly duping customers, a release said.

The ration dealer was giving less quantity of foodgrains than the quota of ration cardholders in Bhelwara village in Bishnugarh block and also misbehaved with people who demanded the entire allocation of 35 kg, it said.

The license was suspended under the National Food Security Act with immediate effect following the instructions of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, it added. 

