Coronavirus lockdown: Mizoram woman dies in Bengal after falling from Shramik Special train

Soumya Das, DHNS, Kolkata,
  • Jun 02 2020, 19:41 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2020, 19:41 ist
A woman from Mizoram died after falling from a running Shramik Special train in West Bengal’s Malda district on Tuesday. According to sources in the Government Railway Police (GRP) the 26-year-old Vanal Manjhai Juwai was returning to Mizoram from Mumbai and boarded the train from Pune.

“She was standing near the door of the compartment and most probably fell down after dozing off. Postmortem is awaited,” a senior GRP official said. The incident took place between the Bhagabanpur and Samsi rail gate.

They also said that her co-passengers immediately pulled the chain after the incident and stooped the train. Soon GRP officials rushed to the spot and she was taken to Samsi Railway Hospital with serious injuries. The doctors at the hospital declared her as brought dead.

GRP sources revealed that she worked at a private company in Pune and was stranded there for nearly two months due to the nationwide lockdown.

