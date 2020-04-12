Nagaland govt offices to resume work from Apr 13: Chief

Coronavirus Lockdown: Nagaland govt offices to resume work from April 13, assures Chief secretary

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 12 2020, 12:33 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2020, 12:33 ist
Dimapur, Nagaland

All government offices in Nagaland, including the civil secretariat and the directorates in Kohima and Dimapur, will resume operations from Monday with skeletal staff, a memorandum issued here by Chief Secretary Temjen Toy said.

The administrative heads of departments have been asked to prepare a roster for the employees and make necessary arrangements to ensure they adhere to the social distancing norms, it said.

"The Nagaland civil secretariat, directorates in Kohima and Dimapur and all government offices in the districts shall resume their functioning with skeletal staff from Monday (April 13).

"Those not attending office on a particular day should be available on phone and other electronic means of communication," Toy stated on Saturday.

Notably, the chief secretary, during a press conference on March 22, had announced that all government offices, both central and the state, barring those providing essential services, shall remain closed till further orders, as part of the government's efforts to check the spread of novel coronavirus.

Nagaland has not reported any COVID-19 case so far.

With no testing facility in the state, the Health and Family Welfare Department has so far sent 70 samples to Assam and Imphal for examination, all of which reported negative for the disease.

Nagaland
COVID-19
Coronavirus
