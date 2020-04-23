Coronavirus lockdown: Police feed meals to villagers, labourers in West Bengal's Sundarbans

For the financially weak villagers residing in several areas of the Sundarban in West Bengal, the state police personnel are not just strict enforcers of the lockdown to contain COVID-19 but they have also emerged as gentle saviours. The villagers, mostly daily wage earners, have been struggling to earn their livelihoods ever since the lockdown started.

The villagers, mostly residents of remote villages in Namkhana, Patharpratima, Kakdwip and Sagar blocks in the Sundarbans were at a loss as to how to they will survive during the lockdown.

But then the state police came to their aid and officials of all the police stations in Sundarbans started providing food grains, vegetables and other edibles in their respective areas. Even the homeless have not been left out by the police. They are being provided with cooked meals by police officials.

Speaking to DH, Superintendent of Police of Sundarban Police District Vaibhav Tiwari said that although the state government is providing a lot of ration and relief to everyone but some people especially beggars or the homeless are not included in any of these schemes.

“So we have identified these people through our local channels. Along with the regular rations we are making sure from our end that nobody goes hungry in our area. For police also humanity matters,” said Tiwari.

He also said that police officials are maintaining social distancing and taking due precaution while distributing aid.

Affected villagers have breathed a sigh of relief due to the “generous initiative” by police. “We were at a loss as to how to sustain our families during the lockdown. Being daily wage earners it is very difficult for us to earn our livelihood in such a situation. But the police came our aid,” locals said.

Tiwari emphasised that just enforcing the lockdown is not the only part of their strategy to deal with the situation. Raising public awareness is also a key part of their strategy.

“Just the fear of law will not keep people at their homes. They should be aware of the situation and cooperate in this exercise. Then only we will be able to successfully fight off the virus,” said Tiwari.