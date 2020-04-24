Coronavirus lockdown: Sundarban Forest officials give aid to villagers who attacked them last year

Live and let live seems to be the motto for Forest Department officials working in the Sundarbans in West Bengal’s South 24 Paraganas district. A year after they were attacked and critically injured by armed villagers when they went there to arrest poachers, the Forest Department officials have been distributing aid among residents of that village following the lockdown. The generous initiative is not just limited only to the related village but benefited scores of families in adjoining villages.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

Last year on April 8 body of a royal Bengal tiger was recovered from the forest under the Raidighi range in the district. The tiger died after it ensnared in a deer trap. After arresting three accused Divisional Forest Officer(DFO) Santosha GR on April 20, 2019, led a team of 20 officials to East Gurguria village in Sundarbans to arrest two other accused.

Somehow, the poachers got to know about their arrival and within minutes after the team entered the village an armed mob attacked them. Santosha along with several others officials were critically injured in the attack. The DFO himself received eight stitches on his head following the attack.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

But Santosha and his colleagues do not hold any personal grudge against the villages including those who launched a murderous attack on them a year back. Witnessing the plight of the villagers after all their means of earning livelihood such fishing and catching crabs stopped due to the lockdown Santosha and his colleagues decided to come to their aid.

Speaking to DH Santosha said that he along with his three colleagues who got injured in attacks by the villagers went to the village where they were attacked and distributed aids. They also went to other adjoining villages.

“The attack happened on April 20, 2019. There were seven accused out of which two were very poor. We distributed relief materials I the village where we were attacked last year along with other villages,” said Santosha.

He is not bothered if the villagers continue to hold grudge against them even after their initiative and is determined to help them in future.